Israeli humanitarian organisation Save a Child’s Heart (SACH), in collaboration with Zambia’s National Heart Hospital(NHH) has jointly secured a state-of- the-art, heart-lung machine worth US$ 200,000.00 for the country’s heart hospital.

Save a Child’s Heart Executive Director, Simon Fisher says the development will allow Zambia’s cardiac medical team to double the number of the children receiving lifesaving treatment locally.

Mr Fisher told ZANIS in an exclusive interview that this unity in action, demonstrates both Zambia’s investment in it’s own healthcare system and mutual spirit of collaboration with Israel.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to saving children’s lives and highlights the strength of the growing relationship between Zambia and Israel” said Mr Fisher.

The donated state-of- the-art, heart-lung machine was presented to the National Heart Hospital management in Lusaka by Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar , who was accompanied by his Zambian counterpart Mr Mulambo Haimbe.

Mr Sa’ar emphasized that the contribution symbolises the deepening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in ensuring Zambian children have access to world class medical care.

And Mr Haimbe, has welcomed the partnership between the National Heart Hospital and the Save a Child’s Heart (SACH),

Mr Haimbe noted that Zambia’s active and equal role in this initiative underscores the country’s determination to work side by side with Israel to deliver tangible benefits to it’s people across all sectors.

The presentation of the equipment was witnessed by two young Zambians , Joseph Phiri 18, and Kachese Syapiila 16, whose lives were previously saved through the Save a Child Heart programme, after undergoing life-saving surgery in Israel last year.

Meanwhile Mr Fisher further disclosed that the SACH team, together with Tanzanian partners from Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), has made plans of visiting the NHH next month to carry out a one week of Heart surgery for children through the South collaboration and teaching of Cath procedures.

“This comes after a successful screening mission earlier on, this month in Ndola and Lusaka. 155 children were screened and we should be able to treat about 20-30 children,” said Mr Fisher.