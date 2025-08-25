Whenever most folks announce their intentions to join politics, the main reason they obviously give is, “I’ve decided to join politics in order to help develop my country….”

Oh really! Is it only in politics one can contribute to the development of this country?

Simply put…..most politicians are fraudsters; scambugs who can not fully utilise their skills to make a living or help develop this country apart from politics!

After being trained at great expense to the nation as chartered accountants, engineers, economists, physicians, lawyers and architects etc they soon abandon their professions to go and sit in parliament and wait for their gratuities as they enjoy cruising around in impressive SUVs as they draw countless allowances!

If you take stock of any of their achievements before they went to parliament or indeed where they’ve been investing their money, you will be shocked to learn that the only businesses they are capable of running are bars, night clubs and brothels….. lodges or hotels if we may use euphemisms!

Of all these pretenders hankering after State House or Parliament, it’s only Hakainde Hichilema and perhaps Charles Milupi who have made reasonable investments that have created jobs and indeed contributing to the development of this nation outside politics!

While Hichilema has massively invested in ranches that are probably producing the beef you are daily devouring, Milupi is a major shareholder in the Copperbelt Energy Corporation which offers one of the best conditions of service in the nation!

We won’t mention any names for now, but if they come to you asking for your votes as Presidents, MPs, Mayors or Councillors, ask them aboyt their achievements and not just resumes.

Until next time….

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

National Coordinator

HH Mpaka 2031

Zambezi