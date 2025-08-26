Former sex workers empowered in Mpika

Mpika District Administrative Officer, Steven Mulenga, says sex workers need to be helped to live normal and decent lives like any other person.

Mr Mulenga said this during the handover ceremony of various restaurant items worth thousands of Kwacha and a K20,000 cash start-up capital given to a group of over 40 former sex workers.

The donated items were provided by Tasintha Programme in Mpika district over the weekend.

He said more concerted efforts are needed to help sex workers get some skills training to start a new life that would sustain their livelihoods.

He has also called for more stakeholders to help sex workers reform and begin to venture into constructive and productive activities.

The Mpika District Administrative Officer said sex workers are capable of reforming if they helped to venture into various income-generating activities.

Mr Mulenga explained that former sex workers must take advantage of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) skills development bursaries and get some training in different courses of their choice.

He said the application for skills development bursary sponsorship is currently ongoing, hence the need for the former sex workers to apply immediately.

“Since you have been given various items to start a restaurant business, you need to do training on catering through CDF bursaries sponsorship,” he said.

Mr Mulenga has since urged the over 40 former sex workers to quickly organise themselves and commence the restaurant business and take advantage of the forthcoming Muchinga Investment Forum and Expo, which will attract thousands of people to visit Mpika and the province at large.

And Tasintha Programme Board Chairperson, Nkandu Luo, said sex workers need to be shown true love and care in order to help them truly reform and become responsible citizens.

Professor Luo said the community must desist from the tendency of condemning sex workers, adding that helping them transform into responsible citizens requires a lot of love and patience from the members of the public.

“Due to condemnation from some members of the public, some sex workers find it difficult to join a normal and decent life,” she said.

She said her organisation remains committed to continue helping sex worker reform across the country

Meanwhile, Mpika District Pastors Fellowship Chairperson, Godfrey Siame, observed that sex workers are a very vulnerable group that needs urgent attention and assistance from various stakeholders in the district and the nation at large.

Pastor Siame said shame and misery are common occurrences among most sex workers in Mpika, as the life of sex work is always a high risk.

He noted that sex workers face various forms of abuse and are at high risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

“We are very happy that the Tasintha Programme is helping sex workers. We hope more stakeholders can emulate Tasintha,” he said.

And 25-year-old Mary Mwape, a former sex worker from Chitulika area, appreciated the Tasinta Programme for empowering former sex workers in Mpika, adding that sex trading is a high-risk business.

“What the Tasintha Programme has done to us will be remembered for years to come,” he said.