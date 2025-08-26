President Hichilema celebrates Zambia’s 61-year WHO partnership

President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed Zambia’s strong commitment to the work of the World Health Organization (WHO), noting the country’s 61-year partnership with the organisation.

President Hichilema noted that WHO’s presence and initiatives in Zambia reflect the value the country places on the organization and the vital support it has provided over the years.

The Head of State urged member states to collaborate in advancing key health issues across the continent, including hygiene, water and sanitation.

President Hichilema also announced that Zambia will secure dedicated office space for WHO within the country to mark the longstanding partnership.

“We must unite and commit to the health of humanity, as has been rightly emphasised,” he stated, calling on member states to make well-considered decisions aimed at improving the well-being of people across Africa.

President made the remarks when he officiated at the 75th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa.

The WHO Regional Committee for Africa which is the organisation’s decision-making body in the region that meets annually to discuss and endorse policies, activities and financial plans to improve health outcomes.

ZANIS