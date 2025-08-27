Hamukale commends government’s decision to export maize

Agriculture Economist, Edify Hamukale, has commended the government for approving the export of over 500,000 metric tonnes of surplus maize.
In an interview with ZANIS, Dr Hamukale observed that this significant export opportunity is expected to increase the country’s foreign exchange earnings and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector.
He noted that exporting over 500,000 metric tonnes of surplus maize will capitalise on a bumper harvest of over 3 million tonnes, which was recorded in the recent farming season.
Dr Hamukale added that exporting maize will contribute to Zambia’s gross domestic product (GDP).
He also noted the importance of exporting value-added products such as animal feed and mealie meal in future to maximise benefits from maize value chains.
”This strategic move would not only enhance foreign exchange earnings but also create new opportunities for economic growth,” Dr Hamukale said.
He however urged the government to ensure that the country has enough maize grain to ensure food security in the country.
”I would like to state that much as we are exporting, we should ensure that we buy sufficient maize for domestic needs and I toured a number of Food Reserve Agency depots, the response by farmers is quite overwhelming because of the good price,” Dr Hamukale said.