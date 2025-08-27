Hamukale commends government’s decision to export maize

Agriculture Economist, Edify Hamukale, has commended the government for approving the export of over 500,000 metric tonnes of surplus maize.

‎

‎In an interview with ZANIS, Dr Hamukale observed that this significant export opportunity is expected to increase the country’s foreign exchange earnings and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector.

‎

He noted that exporting over 500,000 metric tonnes of surplus maize will capitalise on a bumper harvest of over 3 million tonnes, which was recorded in the recent farming season.

‎

‎Dr Hamukale added that exporting maize will contribute to Zambia’s gross domestic product (GDP).

‎He also noted the importance of exporting value-added products such as animal feed and mealie meal in future to maximise benefits from maize value chains.

‎

‎”This strategic move would not only enhance foreign exchange earnings but also create new opportunities for economic growth,” Dr Hamukale said.

‎

‎He however urged the government to ensure that the country has enough maize grain to ensure food security in the country.

‎

‎”I would like to state that much as we are exporting, we should ensure that we buy sufficient maize for domestic needs and I toured a number of Food Reserve Agency depots, the response by farmers is quite overwhelming because of the good price,” Dr Hamukale said.