ZCS urges women to prioritize early cervical cancer screening

The Zambia Cancer Society (ZCS) has urged women nationwide to prioritize early cervical cancer screening, emphasizing that timely detection is critical for effective treatment and survival.

Recent statistics revealed that Zambia records an average of nine new cervical cancer cases and nine related deaths daily.

In an interview with ZANIS, ZCS Communications and Administration Manager Idah Phiri said following these numbers, the Society has expanded its cancer prevention and treatment programmes to reach more communities, especially in rural areas.

“As part of our commitment, we have introduced free cervical cancer screening, increased sensitization campaigns, improved service delivery and established new infrastructure,” Ms. Phiri stated.

She expressed concern that many women are reluctant to undergo screening due to discomfort,discussing reproductive health issues publicly and feelings of insecurity during the process.

“We understand the concerns many women have and we are working to create a more supportive and comfortable environment for them,” she added.

Ms Phiri also highlighted that cervical cancer often shows no symptoms in its early stages, putting many women at risk without their knowledge.

To address this, ZCS has launched awareness campaigns in every province to promote early detection, prevention and education about cervical cancer.

“We want women to know that screening can save lives. There is no need to feel ashamed or afraid. Your health matters,” she said.

Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among Zambian women and ZCS continues to partner with stakeholders to strengthen prevention, early diagnosis and treatment services.