1.3 million people benefit from STC countrywide

Government has increased the number of beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer fund from 400, 000 in December 2021 to 1.3 million in August 2025.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba, who was in Mazabuka on a working visit, has disclosed that the government spends huge sums of money in social cash transfer payments bi-monthly.

Ms Mwamba said it is the president’s directive that no one should be left behind.

“Our mission is to empower our people, to protect the most vulnerable so that every child can go to school and every adult can live in dignity,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mazabuka District Commissioner, Oliver Mulomba, has reported that the district has been implementing the social cash transfer programme since 2017, benefiting 12,487 households.

Mr Mulomba said 3,195 more households will be added to the social cash transfer programme by December this year to bring the total number of benefitting households to 15,692 in Mazabuka district.

And Mazabuka Mayor, Vincent Lilanda, has praised Ms Mwamba for the initiative of the exercise of verifying beneficiaries of the social cash transfer fund which was done in December 2021.

Mr Lilanda said the verification exercise has ensured that the right people benefit from the Social Cash Transfer fund and that government funds do not go to waste.