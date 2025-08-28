North-Western Province Highest Performing Province In Zambia

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has ranked North-Western Province as the highest-performing province in Zambia, underscoring its central role in driving the country’s renewed economic ambitions.

UNDP Resident Representative, Dr. James Wakiaga, said recent investments such as the commissioning of the Kansanshi Mine S3 Expansion Project and the planned Lumwana Super Pit expansion, worth billions of Kwacha, mark a transformative era for the province.

“According to the data that informs the UNDP report, North-Western Province has a Human Development Index (HDI) of 0.673, making it the highest-performing province in the nation,” Dr. Wakiaga said in remarks delivered on his behalf by UNDP National Economist, Elda Chirwa.

He noted that the S3 expansion would not only boost national copper production but also create jobs, stimulate local businesses, and improve the living standards of people in the province.

The findings were shared during the presentation of the Human Development Report for North-Western Province, which highlights the links between climate change and human development.