China Eyes Key Sectors as Investment Interest in Zambia Grows

President Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that Zambia is attracting fresh investment interest from Chinese business executives following his state visit to China last year.

Speaking after receiving a courtesy call from the executives at State House this afternoon, President Hichilema said the meeting focused on a wide range of investment opportunities available in the country.

“It is gratifying that our state visit to China last year has continued yielding positive results in terms of opening up our country for more investment and business opportunities that will create jobs for citizens, particularly the youth,” the President said.

The Chinese delegation expressed interest in key sectors including agriculture, mining, energy, manufacturing, and health. They further indicated their willingness to pursue joint ventures with Zambian citizens to ensure inclusive growth.

President Hichilema urged the investors to move swiftly in actualizing their commitments, stressing that Zambia has created an enabling environment for both local and foreign businesses to thrive.

If implemented, the planned investments are expected to create jobs, boost technology transfer, and expand Zambia’s export potential across regional and global markets—strengthening the country’s long-term economic competitiveness.