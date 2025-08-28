China Eyes Key Sectors as Investment Interest in Zambia Grows

President Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that Zambia is attracting fresh investment interest from Chinese business executives following his state visit to China last year.
Speaking after receiving a courtesy call from the executives at State House this afternoon, President Hichilema said the meeting focused on a wide range of investment opportunities available in the country.
“It is gratifying that our state visit to China last year has continued yielding positive results in terms of opening up our country for more investment and business opportunities that will create jobs for citizens, particularly the youth,” the President said.
The Chinese delegation expressed interest in key sectors including agriculture, mining, energy, manufacturing, and health. They further indicated their willingness to pursue joint ventures with Zambian citizens to ensure inclusive growth.
President Hichilema urged the investors to move swiftly in actualizing their commitments, stressing that Zambia has created an enabling environment for both local and foreign businesses to thrive.
If implemented, the planned investments are expected to create jobs, boost technology transfer, and expand Zambia’s export potential across regional and global markets—strengthening the country’s long-term economic competitiveness.
We have been hearing of Investment coming
But four years of new dawn but nothing seems
To be seen in energy sector.We are still experiencing twenty hours of loadshedding.
The cost of living has worsened since 2021. The truth is that we were better off under PF though we kicked them out. The frustrating part is the self praise from this government, praises which are completely disconnected from the reality on the ground. We were promised bread and butter issues would be better, nobody eats free education, nobody
The thing i hate in the current environment is lack of cash. You can make a good and secure business environment but if money is only in few hands, then no business will thrive especially the upcoming ones. BOZ should have tried to reduce the monetary policy rate to allow a breather to small businesses. Things are really hard on the ground but as usual, the elite think it is a joke and are busy praising themselves. Come next year, they will be shocked like RB may his soul rest in peace.
Why don’t we criminalise false promises by politicians and create something like a kwatamo bay prison near Mwembeshi where erring politicians can go and experience some loadshedding after their tenures?
Finally, we have a president period who is UNLOCKING stainable and permanent development. All y’all do day in out is cry and criticize, meanwhile you accepted being ill-treated by those who treated the government like a cookie jar. There has been great mismanagement following independence. There was also no diversified growth of over reliance on a single commodity which was in constant vulnerable to global price. Learn to have critical thinking and thoughtfulness before opening your mouth. President HH is taking Zambia to another economic level that our children will enjoy for a long time as working class and those in business community.