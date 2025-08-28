Zinc plant closed in Kabwe

The Central Province administration has shut down the operations of Superdeal Zinc processing plant in Kabwe’s mining area for violating environmental and general safety regulations.

Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary, Godfrey Chitambala, announced that the processing plant has been closed with immediate effect and that it will only be allowed to resume operations after putting remedial measures in place.

Speaking after an impromptu visit to the plant following complaints of pollution and safety concerns by the surrounding community and workers respectively, Mr Chitambala said the government supports investments but not at the expense of the lives of people.

“Investments should not come at the expense of the people. This is pure negligence and the government will not allow impunity that puts the citizens’ lives at risk,” Mr Chitambala said.

Kabwe District Commissioner, Lennox Shimwambwa, urged the local authority to lock up the premises and fine the company for abrogating the appropriate rules and regulations that govern mining in the country.

Mr Shimwambwa lamented that the dust and gas emissions from the processing plant are churned out into the surrounding community throughout the day at the expense of the local people.

“This is the saddest part of my life since the time I was appointed commissioner for Kabwe. We can not be sitting in our offices while our people are being killed like this. This is total negligence that can’t be condoned and amounts to murder. The council, this thing must be shut down immediately and fined appropriately,” Mr Shimwambwa ordered.

And Kabwe Municipal Council Director of Public Health, Christopher Mtonga, said the company has no respect for the environment and even the safety of the people that work for the same processing plant.

Mr Mtonga said this was evident from the raw sewer stench smelled by the inspection team at the processing plant and the workers that were seen working without protective clothes.

“This is negligence on the part of the company for exposing workers to hazardous working environment while subjecting the surrounding community to gas fumes 24/7. It is in the interest of the government that while profits are made, the environment and people must be protected,” Mr Mtonga said.

Meanwhile, Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, Chrizoster Phiri, called for stern action against the zinc processing company.

Ms Phiri likened the working environment at the plant to slavery and said she will not allow people suffer for profits.

but the plant manager complained that the company has been working at a loss due to frequent load shedding and threatened that she will engage her lawyers to rebut the closure.