More arrested in ongoing health sector investigations

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested former acting Permanent Secretary for Administration at the Ministry of Health, Sivah Kachimba, alongside other senior Zambia Medicines and Medical Supply (ŹAMMSA) officials and two Directors of private companies as a result of the ongoing investigation in the health sector.

This is according to a statement made available to ZANIS by Drug Enforcement Commission Director General, Nason Banda.

Mr Banda said the number of individuals charged and arrested in the investigation are now ten, including four that were arrested earlier this year.

He added that Sivah Kachimba, former Acting Permanent Secretary Administration at the Ministry of Health was arrested for wilful failure to comply with laid down procedures in procuring of contracts.

Others are Japhet Phiri, a procurement specialist at ZAMMSA who was arrested for forgery and writing of false documents and Sipho Banda, senior procurement officer at ZAMMSA for conspiracy to commit a felony.

The DEC also arrested Chanda Napanje, a senior procurement officer at ZAMMSA for conspiracy to commit felony, forgery and uttering of false documents and Godfrey Kabengele, Director at Mukushi Business Venture for dealing in allied substances without a pharmaceutical license and money laundering.

Also arrested is Kankomba Kakompe, a Director at Lumumba Pharmaceuticals for obtaining pecuniary advantages by false pretences, forgery and uttering false documents.

The rest are Victor Nyasulu, former Director of ZAMMSA, Nalishebo Siyandi, former Director General of Supply Planning at ZAMMSA, Benjamin Nsenje, former Finance Manager at the Ministry of Health under Peace Health RCHMMC/N project and Collins Nchimunya Habadu, former Director of Procurement at ZAMMSA.

Mr Banda explained that the intention of the law enforcement agencies is to bring the ongoing investigation to a close so that the policy direction is revisited to guide the medical supply services in order to avoid recurrence of what the nation has experienced over a long period of time.

He added in a separate matter, DEC has successfully forfeited to the state properties in Chirundu district believed to be proceeds of crime.

The properties include a 9.5 hectares piece of land along Zambezi river, 700 hectares of land near Chiwena school, 10 hectares of land along Siavonga road, 43.1 hectares of land in Mwiingi village and 170 hectares farmland near Zamtel farm.

“Other information gathered suggests that the owner obtained 2,000 hectares of land in Siavonga which he divided in 250 hectares tracks of land and registered in various names, including his companies which is likely to be forfeited by state,” Mr Banda said.