What “Unity” Dr. Nevers Mumba?

MMD leader Dr Nevers Mumba has reportedly told the Daily Revelation Newspapers that “the UPND must work hard towards ensuring that every Zambian knows that this is a government for all the provinces, stressing that they must prove to the citizens that they are bringing unity because the same is not visible in the country.”

If the words attributed to our former vice president are correct and he wasn’t misquoted by the newspaper, then we are very disappointed. What unity is Mumba really talking about; does it only become visible when he’s part of government?

Politicians in our country must learn one or two lessons from people like Brig. Gen. Godfrey Miyanda. Run your race, and when your time is up, retire quietly and enjoy farm life as opposed to attempting to eat with every government that comes along!

Since Mumba wants to mislead the nation on this issue, we shall cite a few practical examples; you may access full details from our explosive upcoming book: Dilemma of One Zambia, One Nation, presidency, governance & regionalism:

Enhanced CDF

During the previous regime, areas that were perceived to be opposition UPND strongholds….the so-called Zambezi provinces, were deliberately and callously “starved” of CDF. The money was either delayed or not disbursed at all! But under the able leadership of President Hichilema, CDF is reaching all the constituencies in real time.Even the famous police Landcruisers that have been procured under this facility are ubiquitous in every district. Perhaps Mumba is better advised to get hold of the PF Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Sunday Chanda and find out the wonders he has done using CDF in his constituency.

Nominated MPs

Part of the reason why our forebearers saw it fit to introduce the aspect of nominated MPs in our constitution was to perhaps enhance national unity in case a given political party failed to secure parliamentary seats in certain parts of the country. For instance, in the last general elections, UPND did not perform well at parliamentary seats in the northern regions. Now, of the 8 nominated MPs, President Hichilema allocated a record half of the slots to the same region!

Cabinet

For the first time in a very long time, we have a cabinet that represents our national character. People from all our 10 provinces have found room in this particular government unlike in the previous regime whereby certain regions were considered not worthy of ministerial positions.

Next time the likes of Mumba want to talk about UNITY, we’d urge them to do their research thoroughly.

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Zambezi