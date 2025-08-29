Government Injects K200 Million into LASF to Secure Timely Pensions for Workers

For many retired public service workers who have endured long waits for their benefits, relief is on the horizon. The Government has released K200 million to the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF) to clear pension arrears and ensure retirees receive their dues without delay.

The announcement was made by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Gift Sialubalo, MP, as he launched the LASF 2024–2026 Strategic Plan in Lusaka.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Sialubalo said the government recognises the hardships many retirees face when pensions are delayed, often leaving families struggling to meet basic needs. He assured workers that pensions will now be paid more promptly.

“Pensions are not a privilege; they are a right earned through years of dedicated service. They must be administered with fairness, urgency, and compassion,” Hon. Sialubalo said, drawing applause from attendees that included current workers and pensioners.

The Minister explained that the K200 million disbursement is part of the K400 million budgeted for LASF this year, bringing total government support to the fund to K1.6 billion since 2017. He said the funds reflect government’s commitment to restoring dignity for those who have served in local authorities across the country.

The newly launched 2024–2026 Strategic Plan sets out reforms designed to reduce the waiting period for pension payouts, strengthen accountability, and modernise LASF operations. It also seeks to review the LASF Act to ensure the system is more responsive to the needs of workers and retirees.

For pensioners like those in attendance, the reforms bring renewed hope. Many said they want to see the plan translate into real change at the community level, where long delays in pension payments have pushed retirees into financial hardship.

Hon. Sialubalo urged stakeholders, including local authorities, fund managers, and workers’ representatives, to support the implementation of the reforms. “This is about restoring trust and dignity. Every worker should retire knowing their service to the nation will be honoured,” he said.

With the reforms now in motion, retirees and workers alike are watching closely, hopeful that the pledge of timely and fair pensions will finally become a reality.