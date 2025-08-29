Five Suspects, Including Prominent Farmer, Charged with Brutal Murder of 22-Year-Old

Tension has gripped Kabwe following the arrest of five suspects in the shocking murder of Enock Simfukwe Kasengele, a 22-year-old resident of 16 Miles along the Kabwe–Lusaka Road.

The Zambia Police Service announced that after weeks of investigations, the suspects have been jointly charged with one count of Murder, contrary to Section 200, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Those arrested include:

Nathaniel Barthrem, 34, a Nigerian national.

Maria Francis Zeleni Zaloumis, 40, a prominent farmer of Wonani Farm in Montana.

Daniel Chiluwa, 40, farm manager at Onani Farm No. 5, Montana.

Fortune Mwitangati, 23, of Nyambe Farm.

Gift Daka, 25, of Onani Farm.

The suspects are being held at Chowa Police Station in Kabwe and are expected to appear in court soon.

Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the arrests underline the Service’s determination to bring perpetrators of violent crimes to justice. “We will continue to pursue justice without fear or favour and ensure that those who commit serious crimes are held accountable,” he declared.

The case has sparked widespread attention due to the profile of some of the suspects and the brutal nature of the killing, with community members calling for swift justice.