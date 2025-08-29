ZCCM-IH crosses $1 billion market capitalisation mark

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe, has commended ZCCM Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH) Plc for crossing the $1 billion market capitalisation mark on the Lusaka Securities Exchange Plc (LuSE).

Mr Kabuswe reiterates that the milestone is attributed to the government’s good policy environment in the mining sector, among others.

Speaking when ZCCM-IH, together with LuSE, hosted a symbolic Bell-Ringing ceremony to celebrate the huge milestone, Mr Kabuswe observed that the government’s commitment towards unlocking the mining sector is bearing fruit.

“As the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the board, management and staff of ZCCM-IH on this remarkable feat.

This milestone is not only a reflection of the company’s financial prowess but also a demonstration of their commitment to driving national development,” he said.

He said the enabling business environment that is currently prevailing in the nation instill confidence in investors.

Mr Kabuswe added that government has implemented various reforms to enhance the investment climate, including tax incentives and infrastructure upgrades.

The minister stressed that the company’s strategic investments in various mining companies have contributed significantly to the country’s economic growth.

He further observed that with its gold mandate, ZCCM-IH is poised to play an even more pivotal role in the development of Zambia’s gold sector.

Mr Kabuswe said the government’s decision to entrust ZCCM-IH with the responsibility of formalising, developing, and transforming the country’s gold sector will increase the value.

And ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson, Preston Musonda, said the moment is more than just a financial achievement, but a testament to the resilience and transformation of ZCCM-IH since 2021.

He stated that from guaranteeing a $1.7 billion Glencore debt in 2020 to a now strengthened balance sheet having resolved and unlocked Mopani and thus charting a new growth trajectory, ZCCM-IH has indeed emerged as a giant on the Lusaka Securities Exchange.

Mr Musonda explained that in the past eight months, the ZCCM-IH share price has gained 131 percent from K65 in January this year, to K150 per share as of yesterday, August 27, 2025.

He said crossing the $1 billion market capitalisation threshold places ZCCM-IH as the second most valuable company on the Exchange and strengthens the role as a central player in Zambia’s capital markets.

Earlier, Lusaka Securities Exchange Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Kabaso, explained that Zambia’s capital market has deep and viable investment opportunities.

Mr Kabaso observed that the achievement comes at a time when there has been renewed mining activity within the economy with copper production being forecasted to grow above 800 metric tonnes for this year and above three million metric tons over the medium term.