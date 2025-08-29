Hyena attacks 9-year-old in Lumezi

A nine-year-old girl of Lumezi District in Eastern Province is nursing injuries after being attacked by a hyena, marking the third such incident involving children in the area.

The attack happened on Wednesday, August 26, 2025, around 19:00 hours at Joseni Village in Nthitimila area, Chief Mwase of Lundazi District.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba confirmed the development, identifying the victim as Keliness Phiri, aged nine, daughter of Juliet Nyirenda, 47, of Joseni Village.

“On 26th August, 2025, around 19:00 hours, the named juvenile was by the fire with her mother when the hyena appeared and attacked her. It scratched her with its claws, causing a laceration on her right ear and a bruise on the right side of her neck,” he said.

He added that the mother, with the help of other community members, managed to rescue the girl after shouting for help.

A check by ZANIS at Lumezi Mission Hospital found the child in a stable condition and receiving treatment.