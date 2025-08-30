Helicopter Rides and Big Prizes: 1xBet Brings Thrills to the Lusaka Agricultural Show

In early August, the 97th Agricultural & Commercial Show drew thousands of visitors to the Lusaka Showgrounds, once again cementing its reputation as one of Zambia’s most anticipated annual events. Among the many colorful stands and activities, one that stood out for its energy and creativity was hosted by 1xBet The global brand drew large crowds with lighthearted games, entertainment, and the promise of prizes ranging from branded gifts to helicopter rides over the capital.

Games, Atmosphere, and Lucky Winners

The 1xBet area offered a mix of fun and relaxation. Visitors cooled down with complimentary drinks, joined in casual matches of mini-football and table football, or queued up at the photo booth to capture a souvenir of the day. For those willing to deposit 50 ZMW or more, the Wheel of Fortune guaranteed a prize – whether a voucher, exclusive merchandise, or something even bigger.



This sense of anticipation built up to the grand prize draw, held on the final day of the show. The winners received a diverse set of rewards:

• Abraham Banda – Infinix HOT 60i smartphone (grand prize)

• Benson Mubinde – CADAC 2 Plate LP gas stove

• Jeremiah Machona – Hisense A6 Series 50-inch UHD 4K TV

• Elina Sakala – Helicopter ride over Lusaka

Two more participants also earned helicopter flight experiences, making it an unforgettable moment for many who were taking to the skies for the very first time.

Reactions on the Ground

The 1xBet zone quickly became a highlight of the expo thanks to its bright and original setup. Throughout the week, the 1xBet stand maintained a steady buzz. The foosball tables were rarely empty, the photo booth remained one of the busiest corners of the venue, and the giveaways created plenty of excitement. According to 1xBet representatives, the excitement peaked during the prize giveaways. The prize ceremony drew a particularly eager crowd, with winners celebrating their rewards enthusiastically. For the helicopter prize recipients, the experience carried extra weight — the chance to see Lusaka from above turned into a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

1xBet’s Commitment to the Community

By participating in the Agricultural & Commercial Show, 1xBet demonstrated its commitment to engaging with the Zambian community through unique events and promotions. The Lusaka exhibition is a driving force for national progress, networking, and innovation in Zambia. As a global brand active in the country, 1xBet supports key social initiatives, contributing not only to sports development but also to business and cultural projects. The success of the 1xBet stand at this event is a testament to the company’s dedication to bringing value and excitement to local audiences.

Follow 1xBet’s official channels to stay updated on upcoming promotions and activities. With the enthusiastic response at the Lusaka Show, 1xBet plans to continue rolling out creative engagements for Zambian players – so stay tuned for more opportunities to have fun and win with 1xBet!

