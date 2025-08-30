Chavuma residents concerned with emerging gay practices

Residents of Chavuma district in North-western province have urged the clergy, the traditional leadership and other stakeholders to address the slowly emerging gay practices in the district.

The community is concerned that these practices may undermine not only the district’s cultural and moral fabric but the nation’s morality at large.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ZANIS, Mary Namuchana, a concerned mother of three, expressed worry about the future of her children if such practices became the new adopted lifestyle.

“We need to protect our children from the influences that may lead them astray, also there is need for the churches and our traditional leaders to emphasise the importance of preserving traditional values and norms that have been passed down through generations and also preach the true word of God by discouraging same sex marriages or relationships,” Ms Namuchana said.

And Telephinia Chilufya, revealed that the emerging gay practices may erode the district’s cultural and moral values.

“Our culture is our identity and we must protect it, we cannot allow external influences to undermine our values and traditions,” she said.

Ms Chilufya noted that even though she was not born and bred in Chavuma, she has stayed there long enough to see that young people in the area are slowly being influenced by social media.

“If you patrol bars and markets in the evenings, you will find some culprits are slowly luring the young generations to make them believe it is the new normal and some are educated people sent to work here to develop the district but are now convincing the locals otherwise,’’ she explained.

The community is engaging in open discussions about the issue with some residents calling for greater awareness and understanding.

“We need to create a safe and inclusive environment for everyone, we must work together to find solutions that benefit everyone, so it should start from churches, community meetings, traditional leaders and stakeholders in various communities,” said a Bread of Life Church member, Catherine Banda.

The residents of Chavuma district are determined to address the emerging gay practices in a way that is respectful and inclusive.