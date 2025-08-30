Government to create capital fund to support innovators

Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati has revealed that the government, working with partners, will create a venture capital fund, meant to support young innovators.

Mr Mutati acknowledged that funding remains a challenge for many young innovators in the country, limiting their ability to contribute to problem solving.

He also disclosed that the government will next month launch the HH Innovation Hub, in Lusaka, which will provide state of the art facilities for innovators in the country to undertake their work.

Mr Mutati said this when he officially opened the Seventh International Conference on Information and Communication Technologies (ICICT), hosted by the University of Zambia, in Lusaka.

He said the government has identified five building blocks to promote the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in solving some of the prevailing challenges in the country, such as climate change.

Mr Mutati has noted that data inadequacy is one of the limitations to the use of (AI) to innovate solutions, stressing the urgent need to address that, in the country.

He has indicated that digital infrastructure development is also key in supporting the effective use of A. I, hence the move by the government to connect all public Universities to the internet.

Mr Mutati has since challenged students at public universities to utilise the free internet to be able to come up with innovations that will contribute to the country’s development.

“In the next sitting in Parliament, we are going to present the innovators and inventors bill that will address one of the biggest challenges for innovators and this is called venture capital fund”, he announced.

The conference, held under the theme “Transforming Resilience: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning for Sustainable Solutions to Combat Climate Change and Environmental Challenges” is being attended by students, innovators, policymakers and practitioners.

Earlier, University of Zambia Chancellor, Mundial Muya who was represented by his deputy, Trywell Kalusopa, emphasised that challenges such as climate change provide an opportunity for the country to harness the potential of (AI) and technology for resilience and sustainable development.

“Artificial Intelligence provides predictive models that enable us to forecast droughts, floods and crop diseases with unprecedented accuracy”, Professor Muya stated.

He further expressed the University’s commitment to building capacity in emerging technologies, strengthening partnerships with government and the industry, as well as nurturing young innovators.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the conference, Jameson Mbale disclosed that papers presented at the event will be considered for inclusion in international databases, thereby opening pathways for global recognition.

“The conference also offers a platform for industry to demonstrate working prototypes, strengthening academia – industry linkages. Furthermore, selected works will be expanded into journal publications”, Professor Mbale said.