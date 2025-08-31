Chitimukulu extols President Hichilema

Paramaount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people in Northern Province has paid tribute to President Hakainde Hichilema for preserving culture and tradition across the country.

The paramount chief said the stance by the Head of State to preserve culture and tradition does not only enhance identity among tribes, but also fosters peace and unity in the country.

The traditional leader expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for the unwavering support being rendered to chiefs and traditional leaders across the country.

“I am very grateful to President Hakainde Hichilema for the support that the President has been providing to us the chiefs, and this is important because destroying culture also means destroying the country,” he said.

The Mwine-Lubemba, who was the special Guest for this year’s Kulamba traditional ceremony, was speaking when Political Advisor to the President, Levy Ngoma, paid a courtesy call on him in Katete.

And Mr Ngoma said the government remains resolute to support traditional leaders and accord respect to all chieftaincies across the country.

Mr Ngoma said the President is demonstrating unity of purpose through his commitment to attend traditional ceremonies, including gracing this year’s Kulamba traditional ceremony.

“The message from the President is that, under his leadership, all chieftaincies will continue to be respected and accorded deserving respect,” Mr Ngoma said.

Mr Ngoma has since assured the paramount chief that the President will continue to support traditional leaders as they are critical partners in national development.