President Hichilema, Malawian Counterpart Grace Kulamba Ceremony in Katete

President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema on Saturday welcomed Malawian President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera to this year’s Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa people in Katete District.

The annual ceremony, presided over by His Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi, brought together thousands of Chewa people from Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique to celebrate their shared cultural heritage.

President Hichilema expressed gratitude to President Chakwera and his delegation for joining the event, noting that the ceremony reflects the unity and diversity that bind the three nations.

“We thank our Malawian brothers and sisters for celebrating with us this rich heritage that unites the Chewa people. Truly, this is a living expression of our motto: One Zambia, One Nation, One People,” President Hichilema said.

He further commended traditional leaders for preserving cultural values while supporting national development initiatives, assuring that government remains committed to strengthening partnerships with chiefs and communities across Zambia.

The Kulamba Ceremony, one of the region’s most colourful cultural events, continues to serve as a platform for fostering peace, unity, and cross-border solidarity.