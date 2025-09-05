Temperatures ranging between 28°C and 37°C expected in selected provinces

The Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) has forecast maximum temperatures ranging between 28°C and 37°C in ten provinces today Friday, 5th September, 2025.

The provinces expected to experience maximum temperatures averaging between 28°C and 37°C, are Copperbelt, North-western, Western, Southern and Lusaka.

ZANIS reports that other provinces include Central, Eastern, Northern, Muchinga and Luapula respectively.

This is according to the latest lunchtime weather report issued by the ZMD.

“Copperbelt, North-western, Western, Southern, Lusaka, Central, Eastern, Northern, Muchinga and Luapula Provinces, temperatures will be warm to hot, tending to be very hot in the valley region. The maximum temperature will range between 28°C and 37°C,” reads the report.

The forecast further predicts clear skies with gentle breezes and warm to mild evenings for the mentioned provinces, while daytime conditions will be sunny, with a hazy atmosphere and light winds.

Valley areas are expected to experience warm to hot temperatures.