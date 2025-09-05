RPP Welcome The Sentencing of Malanji and Yamba

The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) youth wing welcomes and commends the judgment handed down on 4 September 2025 by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court, in which former Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment following convictions on multiple corruption-related counts. This conviction — and the concurrent sentence against former Treasury Secretary Fredson Yamba, shows how the PF government looted the national treasury.

This is also a bitter reminder of how public resources meant to serve Zambians was diverted for private gain.

We question how selfish an individual can in stealing about K108 million, money which is not his, and acquire luxury assets including helicopters and property when such money could have been used to buy medicines to benefit the country.

If such money had been invested in the country’s energy sector instead of lining the pockets of a few, Zambia would be in a stronger position today. The RPP youths feel the pain, that the Patriotic Front (PF), the party in which Mr Malanji served, would contemplate returning to power while some of its senior former officials face credible allegations of grand theft. Zambians must ask themselves whether a party that allowed the pillaging of public resources is fit to manage the affairs of state again. Public office is a public trust; grand corruption corrodes that trust and impoverishes ordinary citizens.

While we acknowledge that a conviction and custodial sentence represent an important step toward accountability, the RPP youth leadership believes that four years is insufficient given the gravity of the offences and the wider harm caused. Four years in prison, even with hard labour cannot fully compensate for lives disrupted, services denied, and opportunities squandered when large sums meant for the public good are stolen. It is a sad irony that those who steal low-value items like a chicken or small property often receive harsher or comparable punishments while architects of grand corruption face what many Zambians will see as lenient sentences. Justice should be consistent, proportionate, and a genuine deterrent.

The RPP youth therefore calls on:

1. The Director of Public Prosecutions and the courts to ensure that all appropriate legal avenues are pursued so that justice is seen to be done, including the full recovery of assets and any lawful appeals process.

2. Government and development partners to accelerate transparent, accountable investment into the energy sector so that money diverted by corruption cannot be used again to undermine development.

3. Political parties, including the PF, to come clean to Zambians about past governance failures and present credible reform programmes if they genuinely seek to serve again.

We extend solidarity to all Zambians demanding accountability and transparency. The RPP youth will continue to advocate for the rule of law, equitable justice, and the prudent use of public resources for the benefit of every citizen.

Issued by

Constantino Mubita

National Youth Chairman

Republican Progressive Party