Luapula to be a new hub for mineral development

Luapula Province Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary Evans Sikabubba says the province stands on the verge of becoming a new hub for mineral development.

Mr Sikabubba says the development will be actualised soon as geological experts embark on surveys to establish the full extent of the region’s mineral endowments.

Mr Sikabbubba said this when a delegation from the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development’s Geology Department paid a courtesy call on him.

Mr Sikabubba noted that much of the mining activities in the province remains informal and unregulated.

He added that limited industrial power capacity has also forced the transportation of raw manganese to other provinces such as Central Province for processing.

“We are aware as a Provincial Administration that Luapula Province is very rich in minerals, some places are very rich in manganese and while a lot is being mined, not all of it is legal,” he noted.

Mr Sikabubba added that the Provincial Administration is confident the exercise will position Luapula for growth in the mining sector, similar to how Northwestern Province emerged as a copper-rich region.

Chief Geologist Evaristo Masumba stated that his team is conducting a tour of the Northern Circuit in collaboration with the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC).

Mr Masumba disclosed that initial studies have shown how Luapula shares promising geophysical signatures with the Copper belt and Northwestern Provinces.

He added that the similarities in mineral signatures give them confidence that this region holds significant potential in mineral resources.

“Our mission is to collect samples and conduct detailed analysis, the similarities in mineral signatures give us confidence that this region holds significant potential,” Mr Masumba said.