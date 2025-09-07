7 people dead after consuming methylated spirit mixture

Seven people are reported to have died after consuming a concoction of methylated spirit, water and sweet aid taken to get high, in the last two days in Kasosolo and Kabanga areas between Kapri Mposhi and Chisamba Districts of Central Province.

Central Province Police Commissioner Charity Munganga said the seven from different villages in Chief Mukonchi’s area were reported as Brought in Dead (BID) at Choowa and Kabwe Central Police in Kabwe.

Ms Munganga who led a team of officers to investigate the matter also engaged officers from the Provincial Health Office to caution the residents against taking the mixture which is popularly known as ‘D1 Kasosolo.

She said that the concoction is dangerous as it might have caused the death of the people within two days.

“The methylated spirit is not meant to be taken orally,” she said.

Ms Munganga advised them to report anyone selling the concoction or the ingredients which she stated are dangerous.

And Central Province Chief Environmental Health Officer Teddy Wakung’uma said the mixture has a potential to cause seizures, blindness and paralysis.

Mr Wakung’uma stated that health authorities have been receiving increased cases of such health complications resulting from consumption of the dangerous mixture.

“It can lead to death as you have already witnessed,” said Mr Wakunguma.

And Lupiya Headman Obsorne Mazuba has banned the sale of methylated spirit in his area.

Headman Mazuba told the team from the police and the Ministry of Health that the local people were mixing the ingredients in a 2-liter container.

“They mix a small bottle of methylated spirit with a 2-liter container of water and two sachets of the sweetener, locally known as sweet aid,” said Headman Mazuba.

He explained that the locals have been making the concoctions by themselves after buying the ingredients from local stores.