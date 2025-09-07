President Hichilema encourages parents to raise children with love

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on parents to raise their children with love and teach them how to live with other people in order to have a country which is accommodative and inclusive. He said that when children have good morals and principles, the country will advance the welfare of families in communities.

President Hichilema said this when he and the First Lady Mrs Mutinta Hichilema, worshipped with congregants at Libala Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Lusaka.

President Hichilema praised the Libala SDA congregation for its continued evangelism.

“Our church Libala SDA here, other SDA churches and the rest of other churches across the country, are the bodies of Christ because the body of Christ is one, they need to do good things in society because God is happy when we are happy,” he said.



President Hichilema observed that children are the future leaders of the country and nurturing them at a tender age with the gospel is critical to achieve a prosperous nation anchored on God’s grace.

He explained that in his own design, God created people with love of different diversity, reaffirming his fairness and goodness to humanity all the time.

“I am delighted to be here and to congregate with fellow worshipers at Libala SDA church, this is the church where I used to come during my University days and it is good that it has continued to evangelise the word of God, ” he said.

President Hichilema has also praised the Libala SDA church for the project of constructing a bigger church at the same premise, and promised to work with the church leadership to complete the project which is expected to be accommodating more congregants once completed.



He has since invited the Libala SDA church leadership to Community House for them to see how best they can expedite the construction works.

And SDA Church Woodlands Conference President of Daniel Chuunga, thanked the President for finding time off his busy schedule to worship with the Libala church congregation.

Dr Chuunga further commended President Hichilema for promoting inclusivity in the country by bringing all the tribes together.

He also commended President Hichilema for his inclusivity in choosing his Cabinet which has a representation of almost all the tribes from across the country, thereby reinforcing the One Zambia One Nation Motto.

Meanwhile, in his sermon, Dr Chuunga reminded congregants to depend on God in everything they want to achieve in their life as he is the God of every season.

Dr Chuunga, who themed his sermon, “broken crayons can still colour” emphasised that God is interested in broken hearted people to rise up again in their lives.

“Mr President, we are glad to have you here at Libala SDA Church, as the church we acknowledge your inclusivity in your leadership where you are embracing all the people of every tribe,” he said.

He encouraged congregants to take their burdens and situations to God to bear, as he is able to heal and change any situation.