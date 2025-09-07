Who runs the mines, commerce & industry in Zambia?

The other day, a concerned member of the public lamented that the young men and women working for foreign owned shops in the shopping malls are more often times subjected to slave conditions! They’re made to work long hours on end for a pittance without being given much time for breaks.

Minister of Labour & Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba this is a sufficient wake up call; may you take keen interest and pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

Anyway, if we may digress, who runs the mines, commerce and industry in this country? You must be day-dreaming to assume foreigners will develop this country for us!

If we may begin with the backbone of our economy, the mines….it’s definitely dominated by the foreigners. In every direction you look – Copperbelt or North Western provinces, it’s either the Asians, Arabs, Chinese or Westerners running the show!

Gemstone or gold mining may not be as capital intensive as compared to Copper mining. But who is running all the way to the Bank? It’s the West Africans or Tanzanians!

Let’s come to Commerce and Industry…….who owns our local leading companies such as Protea Hotels, G & G bakery, Trade Kings, Zambeef, Antheneon Engineering, Antelope milling, Macoppolo tiles? It’s Zambians of foreign extraction…. Greeks, Indians, Lebanese and Muzungus!

Isn’t a shame that indigenous citizens are comfortable running bars, night clubs and brothels…..lodges if we may put it more euphemistically! And we want to think we can develop our country like this?

Shame on you fellow citizens! You spend years memorising theories at universities but you can’t apply the knowledge outside the classroom set up to create wealth for yourself and our people. The only job you are good at doing is politics so you can draw massive allowances and salaries if not stealing from the people as we learnt from the Malanji case.

In our next offering, we look at why it might take us several donkey years to develop.

Salute!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Zambezi