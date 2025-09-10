Social advocate lobbies for boy child welfare

A Social Advocate has called on the government to put in place measures that will help ease challenges that the boy-child is currently facing in the country.

Richard Mfula observes that the boy child has for a long time suffered some neglect due to too much focus on the girl child.

Mr Mfula says that the majority of people called junkies are male.

He was speaking to ZANIS in an interview ahead of the opening of the Fifth session of the 13th National Assembly scheduled for Friday, September 12, 2025.

He has also called for legislation to protect the aged people from harassment and violence, citing incidences of witchcraft accusations and abandonment.

Mr Mfula alleged that most individuals who harass the elderly are failures that want to shift the blame of not making it in life on the old people.

Meanwhile, Mr Mfula has appealed to the government to consider making commercial banks as agents of the Bank of Zambia that will be buying gold from small scale miners and in turn selling to the Central Bank in order to stop the outflow of the precious mineral through foreign buyers.

“Right now, we are being short changed by foreigners who are buying gold from small-scale miners and are going to sell it in their country. If the Bank of Zambia can work with the commercial banks, it will stop the outflow of gold,” said Mr Mfula.