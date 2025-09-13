Presidential address lauded

Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, has praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s address, calling it a successful national report.

Speaking shortly after the address, Mr Mweetwa described the President’s address as a comprehensive and successful national report that highlighted the effective utilisation of the five-year mandate entrusted to the government by Zambians since the 2021 general elections.

He noted that as the country approaches the 2026 general elections, the President’s address serves as a strategic backdrop for positioning Zambia on the right developmental path.

Mr Mweetwa commended the clarity of the speech, particularly the emphasis on peace, national security, and economic progress as key priorities.

And Western Province Permanent Secretary, Simomo Akapelwa, described the address as momentous, stating that the President outlined all current issues effectively and reassured the nation that the government is also managing some challenges well.

Mr Akapelwa also pointed out that the President provided a clear roadmap for future actions, acknowledging that many concerns come from previous administrations.

Meanwhile, the church has also expressed optimism about Zambia’s future, describing the President’s address as inspiring and full of passion.

Prophetess Mwaka Twagirayesu and Founder of the School of Excellence, noted that the 13th National Assembly’s fifth session was characterised by a positive reception from the people, reflecting widespread support for the government’s direction.

“Zambia’s future is bright, the President’s address was inspiring and one could feel the passion throughout,” she noted.