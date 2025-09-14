Government issues licenses to over 100 artisanal miners

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe has reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring that 100 percent of Zambians benefit from artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM).

Speaking in Mufumbwe when he issued mining licenses to over 100 artisanal miners who recently completed a three-week intensive training in formal and safe mining, Mr. Kabuswe stressed that the country’s mineral wealth must serve citizens first.

“Government will not allow foreigners to benefit from Zambia’s mineral resources at the expense of its people,” he said, adding that if well harnessed, the ASM sector has the potential to contribute significantly to the nation’s economic growth.

The Minister further warned that there would be no room for illegal miners in the country, noting that the law would firmly deal with anyone engaging in the vice.



Meanwhile, ZCCM-IH Chief Executive Officer Kakenenwa Muyangwa assured artisanal miners that the company has sufficient resources to buy all the gold mined at Kikonge in Mufumbwe and Ndengwe in Kasempa.

He disclosed that gold trading centres have already been secured to guarantee fair prices for local miners. ZCCM-IH is also working with the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to provide essential infrastructure such as roads and water in mining areas to enhance trade and livelihoods.

Chief Kizela of the Kaonde people, through his representative Crispin Mpanga, thanked government for promoting legal and formalized mining, noting that the initiative will bring tangible benefits to communities in the chiefdom.