Italy Opens New Office In Lusaka

The Italian Embassy has officially opened the new Italian Cooperation Office in Lusaka, a strategic hub to strengthen development partnerships in Zambia and Malawi.

Speaking during the event, Italian Ambassador to Zambia Enrico De Agostini says that while the signature of a bilateral framework cooperation agreement is still pending, Italy is already pressing ahead with initiatives, fully aligned with the Mattei Plan.

Ambassador Agostine disclosed a Six Million Euros investment project in the North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces to take care of degraded areas within the Lobito Corridor region.

The Italian Ambassador explained that the initiative is focused on restoring biodiversity in degraded ecosystems, strengthening value chains such as honey and legumes, and addressing the severe impacts of El Niño by strengthening resilience.

And Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) Director Marco Riccardo Rusconi said that Zambia remains a strategic partner for Italy and together will promote sustainable development based on shared values and priorities.