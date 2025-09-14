Jean Chisenga Alleges Assault by UPND Chairlady Inside Parliament

Mambilima Member of Parliament Jean Chisenga has alleged that she was physically assaulted by a United Party for National Development (UPND) chairlady inside Parliament, an incident that has intensified partisan tensions and reignited debate over political conduct in Zambia’s highest legislative chamber.

Chisenga, a Patriotic Front (PF) lawmaker, told journalists that the altercation took place in the corridors of Parliament on Friday following heated exchanges during the sitting. She claimed the UPND official confronted her aggressively before slapping her in full view of colleagues and parliamentary staff. “She slapped me, right here in Parliament, as if there is no law,” Chisenga recounted. “This is supposed to be the people’s House, but it is now being turned into a battlefield by the UPND.”

The PF has swiftly condemned the incident, framing it as yet another example of what they describe as growing intolerance and political violence under the UPND administration. Senior PF members rallied behind Chisenga, demanding that Speaker Nelly Mutti take immediate disciplinary action and that law enforcement open a case against the alleged assailant. “This cannot be swept under the carpet,” one PF whip insisted. “If an MP is not safe in Parliament, what message does that send to ordinary citizens?”

The UPND has so far maintained silence on the specifics of the incident, but insiders privately dismissed Chisenga’s version as exaggerated and politically motivated. They argue that the opposition is seeking to dramatize parliamentary disputes in order to discredit the ruling party. Still, the alleged assault has drawn attention, not only because it involves female leaders but also because it took place within a space that is meant to symbolize dignity, order, and democratic debate.

Political observers say the episode highlights the erosion of civility in Zambian politics. With the 2026 general elections looming, both the PF and UPND have escalated their rhetoric inside and outside Parliament, often trading insults instead of policy arguments. The alleged physical confrontation raises concerns that partisan hostility could spill further into violence. Civil society organizations have warned that such incidents risk undermining parliamentary integrity and damaging public trust in democratic institutions.

This is not the first time that Zambia’s Parliament has witnessed confrontations. In past sessions, MPs have walked out, engaged in shouting matches, and even clashed physically during contentious debates. However, outright allegations of physical assault by non-MP party officials within the parliamentary precincts remain rare. The current controversy has therefore sharpened calls for stronger enforcement of decorum and security within the institution.

Chisenga herself has vowed not to be intimidated. She said she will continue raising her voice against what she sees as UPND’s authoritarian tendencies. “This attack will not silence me,” she told supporters. “If they can slap me in Parliament, it shows how far they are willing to go to suppress dissent in the country.”

Analysts believe the PF is likely to use the incident as a rallying cry, portraying their members as victims of harassment while casting the UPND as intolerant. The ruling party, on the other hand, may attempt to downplay the matter, portraying it as an isolated quarrel exaggerated for political mileage. Whether or not the Speaker of Parliament intervenes decisively will determine how the issue unfolds in the days ahead.

For citizens, the incident is another reminder of the fragility of political civility in Zambia. At a time when households are preoccupied with the rising cost of living and economic uncertainty, the spectacle of leaders resorting to insults and alleged assaults is unlikely to inspire confidence. Instead, it risks deepening public disillusionment with a political class seen as prioritizing personal fights over national progress.

As investigations and debates continue, one thing is clear: the alleged slap has reverberated far beyond Parliament’s walls. It has become a symbol of the growing tensions that define Zambia’s political landscape as the country heads toward a fiercely contested election season.