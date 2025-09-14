Boy Killed by Elephant in Livingstone, Highlighting Human-Wildlife Conflict Concerns

A young boy has died after being trampled by an elephant in a community near Livingstone, in an incident local authorities attribute to ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the region. The event occurred over the weekend in a residential area adjacent to Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park.

Preliminary reports indicate that the elephant, believed to have wandered from the national park, entered the community. According to witnesses, the animal encountered the boy, who was reportedly playing outdoors at the time. Efforts by residents to intervene were unsuccessful.

Family members and local residents have expressed grief following the incident. A representative from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) offered condolences to the affected family and confirmed that officials are assessing the situation.

This incident occurs within a broader context of increasing wildlife encounters in areas surrounding Zambian national parks, particularly during dry seasons when animals may venture closer to human settlements in search of food and water. Livingstone, situated near Victoria Falls, is both a major tourist destination and an area where communities and wildlife habitats intersect.

The DNPW has reiterated its commitment to managing human-wildlife conflict through patrols and community awareness programs. Officials also emphasize the importance of residents remaining vigilant, particularly in regions close to protected areas.

Conservation and community groups have long noted the challenges posed by human-wildlife conflict in the region. Some advocates call for enhanced protective measures, such as improved barriers and early-warning systems, to help prevent similar tragedies.

Local community leaders have urged authorities to consider additional strategies to ensure safety, with some mentioning the need for timely support for affected families. The DNPW states that it continues to work with communities to develop and implement effective wildlife management practices.

As investigations into the incident continue, the conversation around sustainable coexistence between communities and wildlife remains a significant issue for residents, conservationists, and policymakers in the region.