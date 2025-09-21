Nabwalya Road Network Last Upgraded In 1968

Residents of Nabwalya Chiefdom in Mpika District have appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to prioritize the construction of an all-weather road to improve connectivity and spur development in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the community, senior citizen Frackson Mwansa lamented that the existing road network in Nabwalya was last worked on in 1968 and has since fallen into disrepair.

Mr. Mwansa said the poor road condition has stifled investment and economic growth, particularly in agriculture. He explained that many farmers in the area are discouraged from cultivating on a larger scale due to transport challenges, with some resorting to reselling farming inputs instead of producing crops.

“The people of Nabwalya are not asking for a bituminous road, but a reliable gravel road that will enable us to transport our produce to markets and access better healthcare services,” Mr. Mwansa said.

He added that the lack of an accessible road has also contributed to a shortage of essential workers such as teachers and health professionals, who often shun postings to the area.

Mr. Mwansa emphasized that Nabwalya residents deserve the same opportunities as other rural communities that have benefitted from improved road networks. He urged the Head of State to intervene and ensure that a durable road is constructed to meet the community’s long-standing needs.