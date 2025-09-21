If you insist Bally “wakaso”; show us your philanthropic exploits!

From his dark days in opposition, President Hichilema has often been lampooned and caricatured as a person with ‘penguin hands’ – stingy! Curiously, non of his accusers – opposition party leaders jostling for his coveted position nor any of his bitter critics who have been peddling such a myopic narrative have shown us any evidence of their philanthropy or indeed demonstrated their kind-heartedness.

If we may put it more bluntly, have we ever seen or heard of the likes of bo Given Lubinda, Fred M’membe, Harry Kalaba, Chishala Kateka, Sean Tembo, Kelvin Bwalya Fube or any of those vocal MPs obey the will of Christ by extending a helping hand to those in need – particularly the disabled, senior citizens, orphans and widows?

There’s nothing philanthropic about spoiling ‘ma’ youth with copious amounts of alcoholic beverages at a rally; what is pleasant in the eyes of the Lord is being a father to the fatherless, a friend to the disabled and comforter of the widows etc. in practical ways!

On his part, President Hichilema rates sky high on his scoresheet in this regard. His philanthropic exploits have seen him impact our communities, profoundly. Apart from sponsoring orphans and vulnerable youths in schools, he has funded the sinking of boreholes and construction of classroom blocks and health centres. This has greatly benefited thousands of our people.

As we may recall, this past week, President Hichilema graced the graduation ceremony at ZCAS University. Unknown to many, his beloved daughter, Miyanda Hichilema, who graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) – Commercial was among the graduands.

“Over the years, as a family we have sponsored many students through ZCAS and through this university, many quietly because that’s the way we like to do it. They are not even allowed to disclose that they are under our sponsorship. Because those days, they would be victimised for being associated with the HH family, today they would be abused,” he told his audience.

Next time you want to dare open your mouth and attempt to misinform the public on the generosity of the President or therefore lack of it, show us whom you have come to their aid in any particular way in the past or indeed currently assisting.

Until next time…..

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Zambezi