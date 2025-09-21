Irresponsible Journalism Must Not Be Equated to Media Freedom- Nalumango

Vice President W.K. Mutale Nalumango has urged media practitioners to uphold professionalism, warning that irresponsible journalism cannot be mistaken for media freedom.

Speaking through Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa at the 23rd MISA Zambia Platinum and Golden Awards in Lusaka, Mrs. Nalumango reaffirmed government’s commitment to fostering a free, vibrant, and responsible media landscape.

She highlighted several milestones under the New Dawn administration, including the enactment of the Access to Information (ATI) Act in September 2025, which now allows journalists and the public to demand information from public institutions. The Vice President described the ATI law as a landmark achievement after decades of restricted access to information.

“The ATI instrument was gazetted two weeks ago and is now fully operational. It levels the playing field and empowers media personnel to work freely,” she said, adding that the removal of the law criminalising defamation of the President further strengthens freedom of expression.

Mrs. Nalumango also announced a three-year tax holiday on broadcasting equipment to enable media houses modernize, expand their reach, and improve content quality. She said such reforms demonstrate government’s resolve to level the media playing field.

However, she cautioned journalists against using their platforms for hate speech, insults, or misrepresentation.

“Let us not equate irresponsible journalism to media freedom, nor equate insults with freedom of expression. Journalism must promote peace, unity, and national development,” she stressed.

The Vice President further revealed that government will soon review the ZNBC Act to transform the broadcaster into a truly public institution responsive to the aspirations of all Zambians, especially ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Meanwhile, MISA Zambia Chairperson Lorraine Chisanga commended government for progress made but urged for further efforts to guarantee a safe and enabling environment for journalism.

“The media is the heartbeat of democracy. Today we honour those who have upheld this calling with passion, truth, and resilience,” she said.

The awards recognized journalists and media houses that have made outstanding contributions in health, education, child protection, rural industrial growth, and inclusive development reporting.

Mrs. Nalumango congratulated all award recipients and encouraged the media fraternity to continue championing ethical, fact-based reporting that unites the nation.