Message For Today: When Eliab Shows Up

Today’s Scripture

But when David’s oldest brother, Eliab, heard David talking to the men, he was angry. “What are you doing around here anyway?” he demanded. “What about those few sheep you’re supposed to be taking care of? I know about your pride and deceit. You just want to see the battle!”

1 Samuel 17:28, NLT

When Eliab Shows Up

Friend, when David’s brother Eliab overheard him talking to other soldiers about stepping up and facing Goliath, he immediately treated David with disrespect in front of them, speaking condescendingly and making false accusations. When God puts big things in your heart, don’t expect all your family and friends to encourage you and cheer you on. That’s when the Eliabs show up and cast negative seeds, trying to get you to doubt, to second-guess yourself, to discredit you and make you feel small, as though you don’t measure up. Don’t let those seeds take root.

People don’t determine your destiny. God does. When He called you, He didn’t consult with your friends, your neighbors, your boss, or your family to decide if they think you can do it. Don’t get upset with them if they think you can’t do it. They’re looking at the outside. They’re judging from a human point of view, but God has put things in you that will defy the odds. His favor on your life will cause you to go places you could never go on your own.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are not limited to seeing me as other people see me. Thank You that You see my heart, and You have qualified me to do what You want me to do. I declare that I will not allow how others treat me or what they say to determine my value and self-worth. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”