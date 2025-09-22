President Hichilema Assures Luapula Chiefs Of Speedy Construction Of Palaces

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured government’s accelerated construction of chief’s palaces in Luapula Province to enhance the living and working environments of traditional leaders.

Mr Hichilema stated that the government is currently constructing 19 traditional palaces out of 39 Chiefdoms in Luapula, under phase one, using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

In a speech read for him at the 2025 Chishinga Malaila traditional ceremony in Kawambwa district by Luapula Province Minister, Nason Musonda, the President disclosed that construction of two chief’s palaces in the region will soon be completed and officially handed over to respective beneficiary royal highnesses.

“Under the enhanced CDF 17 palaces are being constructed including one each for senior Chief Mushota and Chief Munkanta in Kawambwa. Construction of the remainder of 21 palaces is in the pipeline once those under phase one are completed,” Mr Hichilema said.

And President Hichilema says the government is determined to closely work with traditional leaders to promote development in rural communities.

The President noted that the inclusion of traditional leaders in the determination of development through CDF has resulted in significant development which has directly improved livelihoods in rural communities.

The Head of State cited, among other developmental projects, construction of Pambashe Boarding School, Kawambwa District Hospital, new health facilities, classroom blocks and procurement of over 12,000 school desks as major projects implemented with support of their royal highnesses in Kawambwa District.

“In addition, more than 2,000 pupils have been supported to continue their education while over 3,000 young people have benefited from skills training across Kawambwa,” President Hichilema said.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mushota of the Chishinga people has praised the Government for expanding CDF, social protection and improving education and health infrastructure in the district under its four-year rule.

Speaking through his representative, Sub-Chief Kabanda, Senior Chief Mushota noted that through social protection programs over 6000 vulnerable households have been included on the Social Cash Transfer beneficiary list.

“During this government’s four years in power, we have seen a lot of development. Pregnant mothers, vulnerable families especially female headed households are being lifted out of poverty. In addition, increased CDF has enhanced development in my area, grants and loans, vocational skills and accelerated community projects are being implemented among others,” Senior Chief Mushota said.