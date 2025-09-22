72-Year-Old Chama Man Murdered After Being Blamed For “Magically” Orchestrating Elephant Attack

A 72-year-old man has been brutally murdered in Chama District, Eastern Province, by unknown assailants on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

The deceased, identified as Tapson Mbulo of Chizimba Village under Chief Kambombo, was killed on September 20, 2025, between 07:00 and 13:00 hours.

Confirming the incident, Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba said Mr. Mbulo, a peasant farmer, had left home around 07:00 hours to prepare his field but never returned. Concerned, his wife, Ruth Nkhata, and his son-in-law, Sam Goma, went in search of him only to discover his lifeless body in the field.

Police inspection revealed Mr. Mbulo had sustained three deep head injuries, believed to have been inflicted with an axe.

Mr. Mweemba disclosed that family members indicated the deceased had long faced accusations of practicing witchcraft. Some villagers alleged he was behind the death of a man trampled by an elephant in August, as well as the mysterious drying of tomato seedlings belonging to another farmer.

The body has since been taken to Chama District Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem. Investigations into the killing have been launched, though no suspects have been apprehended at this stage.