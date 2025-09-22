ZEMA Hands Over K29 Million Consultancy Project To Sino Metals

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has handed over the K29 Million consultancy worth of project meant to clean up the damage caused by the pollution at Sino Metals in Chambishi of Kalulushi district on the Copperbelt Province.

‎

‎Acting ZEMA Director General, Karen Banda said in Kalulushi when she handed over the contractor Applied Science to the project site at Sino Metals.

‎

‎Ms Banda said the contract currently signed is K29 million with the consultant and an assessment that is to be done in two and half months.

‎

‎She said the engagement of the contractor is important to ensure the intended result of cleaning up the environmental damage can satisfy all the people who are anxious to get results and answers.

‎

‎She noted that there are a lot of speculations among Zambians and that it is time to put the speculations to rest.

‎

‎“we hope in the next two and half months we will get the results.” Ms Banda said.

‎

‎She emphasised that as long as the assessment is two and half months, they will be receiving progress reports along the way and expect certain decisions to be made, when the report is done.

‎

‎And Applied Science Managing Consultant Chilekwa Kampeshi said works on the project will start on Monday next week and promised to finish the works in two and half months.

‎

‎He said samples will be taken before it starts raining for a smooth check.

‎

‎Mr Kampeshi said his organisation will consult other stakeholders such as civil society and the members of the public.

‎

‎“We have done an impact assessment, and the principles are the same. We have done water quality monitoring, social impact. We have done this sort of thing before.” Said Mr Kampeshi.

‎

‎He said the works involve different components such as social components, water sampling and cell sampling.