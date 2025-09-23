Botswana Makes History With World 4x400m Relay Triumph

Botswana delivered a stunning performance to clinch gold in the men’s 4×400 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, becoming the first African nation to win the event.

In torrential rain, Botswana’s quartet of Lee Bhekempilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori, and Busang Collen Kebinatshipi edged out the United States — winners of the last 10 world titles — and South Africa in a thrilling blanket finish.

The United States had led at the final changeover after scraping into the final earlier in the day by beating Kenya in a run-off. But Botswana surged in the final stretch, sealing a historic victory that sent shockwaves through the athletics world.

President Duma Boko, speaking from New York where he is attending the UN General Assembly, hailed the achievement as a “historic African win” and announced that Monday, September 29 would be a public holiday to celebrate the milestone — coming just a day before Botswana’s independence celebrations.

“I’ll be sure to tell everyone, Botswana’s natural diamonds are not just in the ground — they are our World Champion athletes,” President Boko declared.

South Africa took bronze in the rain-drenched contest, completing a landmark day for African athletics on the world stage.