Mother and Two Children Perish in Chipangali House Fire

Tragedy struck Chief Chikuwe’s Chiefdom in Chipangali District on Sunday night when a house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her two young children.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mwemba confirmed the incident, identifying the deceased as Aliness Nyirenda, 27, and her children, Cecilia Ngondo, 1, and George Ngondo, 5.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, broke out around 22:40 hours. A neighbour, Miles Daka, reported hearing a loud bang followed by cries for help before rushing to the scene. He forced the door open and, with the help of others, attempted to extinguish the blaze.

When the fire was finally contained, the bodies of the three victims were discovered in the living room, while James Ngondo, the husband and father, was found injured in the kitchen. He was immediately rushed to Muzeyi Mission Hospital and later referred to Chipata Central Hospital for further treatment.

Police confirmed that the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at Chipata Central Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem and burial.

Authorities have urged communities to remain cautious about electrical safety to prevent such tragedies.