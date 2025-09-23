Diplomats, Policy Specialists sworn-in

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on newly appointed ambassadors and policy specialists to carry out their duties with diligence and professionalism.

President Hichilema highlighted the importance of hard work and accountability in diplomatic and senior policy roles.

Speaking during a swearing-in ceremony at State House , President Hichilema warned against complacency saying public service is a privilege and not a right.

The Head of State emphasized that those entrusted with the positions must work relentlessly to attract investment, open new markets, and represent the interests of ordinary Zambians both at home and abroad.

“You are not going on holiday, there has been an assumption built over the years that when you go to a foreign mission, you are going to rest, no. We know who is working and who is not, we can see the activity,” he said.

President Hichilema praised the diplomats for their wealth of experience noting that such credentials must now be translated into concrete outcomes that benefit the Zambian people.

He reiterated Zambia’s foreign policy priorities, built on two key pillars which include peace and stability, and economic development.

“Your work must be anchored on two pillars: peace and security, and economic and social development. Your mission is to represent what Zambia stands for and to bring investment home,” President Hichilema advised.

And President Hichilema urged the newly appointed officials to align their work with the respective objectives, reinforcing Zambia’s image as a reliable, forward-looking nation on the global stage.

Those sworn-in include Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Albert Muchanga, Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Nkombo Muuka, Ambassador to the Russian Federation Grace Mutembo, and High Commissioner to South Africa, Abdon Mawere.

Also sworn-in were Director of Policy Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation- Cabinet Office, Eugene Moonga and Public Policy Specialist, Policy Analysis and Coordination Division-Cabinet Office, Muyambango Nkwemu.