Toddler Drowns in Bucket of Water in Lumezi

A two-year-old boy has died in a tragic drowning accident in Zwezwe Village, Lumezi District of Eastern Province.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba confirmed the incident, identifying the deceased as Blessings Zimba.

The tragedy occurred on September 21, 2025, around 12:00 hours, while the child’s mother, Lydia Chirwa, 18, was outside preparing food. The child’s father, Teddy Zimba, 20, was resting in the bedroom at the time.

Mr. Mweemba explained that the toddler, who had been sleeping, was later found by his mother inside a bucket of water. Despite her efforts to pull him out and resuscitate him, the child was already unresponsive.

Police officers inspected the body and confirmed no foul play. The remains have since been taken to Lumezi District Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have since urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant, stressing the importance of safeguarding children from household hazards.