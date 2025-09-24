2026 pre-budget survey report launched

Ministry of Finance and National Planning Director for Economic Management, Akapelwa Imwiko says the report from the KPMG and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) 2026 pre-budget survey will add value to the formulation of the national budget.

He has since encouraged the two institutions to ensure that the survey continues even in the next coming years as it helps in making informed decisions.

Speaking during the launch of the KPMG and UNDP 2026 pre-budget survey in Lusaka, Mr Imwiko said the country’s economy is moving in the right direction, stating that all micro economy indicators are stabilising.

“If you want the economy to thrive, you need to stabilise all the micro indicators, you need to have a situation where the private sector is able to plan and is able to predict what is going to be next and I think that is where we are,” he explained.

He highlighted that the economic growth of the country is picking up with inflation stabilising, with the kwacha appreciating by 14 percent recently.

And speaking at the same launch, UNDP Resident Representative James Wakainga assured of UNDP commitment to working with the government, the private sector and all stakeholders to ensure that the 2026 budget drives sustainable development.

Dr Wakianga said the survey is a blueprint for action, adding that it provides a strategic roadmap for the 2026 National Budget to address the country’s pressing challenges.

Meanwhile, KPMG Zambia Chief Executive Officer and Senior Partner, Jason Kazilimani said the aim of the survey was to uncover the key concerns from various businesses and stakeholders.

Mr Kazilimani revealed that the survey covered a wide range of businesses of over 50 correspondents covering all sectors including agriculture and manufacturing.

He expressed confidence in the approach, adding that it will highlight issues from the stakeholders and taxpayers before the presentation of the national budget.

The report presents the key findings of the survey on budget analysis and gathered insights from a wide range of stakeholders and provides an evidence-based perspective on critical issues affecting Zambia’s economy and the socio-development landscape.