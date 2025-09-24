Francis Kapwepwe “Why Me “appears in court for hate speech

The matter in which social media influencer, Francis Kapwepwe, also known as ‘Why Me’ is charged with three counts of hate speech and expressing or showing hatred, ridicule, or contempt toward individuals based on race, tribe, place of origin, or colour has been adjourned to the September 29th, 2025, for mention.

This follows a request by the defense lawyers to file a fresh application, regarding the Zambian court’s jurisdiction to hear the matter.

This comes after Lusaka Resident Magistrate, Peter Mungala, recused himself from handling the case.

Previously, the defense filed an application to determine the jurisdiction of the Zambian court to handle the case, following allegations of the accused having been arrested in Zimbabwe.

When the matter came up for Kapwepwe to take fresh plea today, before Magistrate Idah Phiri, the defense requested to file notice of motion on the jurisdiction.

Magistrate Phiri has granted the request, noting that the filing can be done tomorrow, September 24, 2025.

Magistrate Phiri has also set October 9th, 2025, as the date for ruling on the issue concerning jurisdiction application.