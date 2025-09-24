ECZ unveils 2026 general election road map

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it intends to register 3.5 million eligible voters to participate in the 2026 general elections.

ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis announced this in Lusaka yesterday, during a meeting with Commissioners from the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC).

Ms Zaloumis told the Commissioners that the number will be achieved owing to the measures the electoral body has put in place such as the mass registration of voters in all the 156 constituencies to commence from October 13th, November 11th, 2025.

She has since advised the people to take advantage of the online registration platform that is currently on for persons that are first- time-voters, as well as missing and replacement of voters’ cards.

Ms Zaloumis has further outlined the Commission’s roadmap and dates prior to holding of the August, 2026 general elections.

She said nominations for presidential, parliamentary, mayoral and councillors will be conducted and held on May 18th and 22nd, 2026.

She explained that from December this year to February 2026, the Commission will be preparing voters’ registers while March 2026 will be the inspection of voters’ registers, respectively.

Meanwhile, the ECZ Chairperson has challenged LGSC to ensure it appoints professional poll staff if the 2026 general election is to be credible.

Ms. Zaloumis pointed out that having a professional cadre of human resource is essential to delivering a free and fair election.

She added that as the country goes to the polls next year, the Commission looks up to the councils across the country to be given ‘quality of caliber’ personnel to be involved in the electoral process in line with the values and tenets of democracy.

LGSC Vice Chairperson, Brain Ndumba assured that an assessment of Principal Officers in local authorities is under-way to ensure only qualified people are engaged in the 2026 general election.