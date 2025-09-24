China 11th Chemical Construction Company operations suspended

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba has reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring that workers across the country are treated fairly and that companies strictly comply with labour laws.

Ms Tambatamba says the government will not tolerate any obstruction of labour inspectors or failure by companies to adhere to the Employment Code Act, Industrial Relations Act, and other pieces of legislation that govern the management of human resources in Zambia.

The Minister noted that the rule of law is key in maintaining industrial harmony, protecting employees’ welfare, and supporting the country’s economic transformation and job creation agenda.

The Minister was speaking when she conducted an impromptu visit on site inspection at China 11th Chemical Construction Company Limited in Lusaka today, where she reminded management that all workers must be issued with proper contracts, and be protected under occupational health and safety standards.

Ms. Tambatamba expressed disappointment that some companies still deny labour inspectors entry into their premises and fail to provide basic documents such as an organogram, which is crucial for proper workplace governance and grievance management.

“It is very sad when our officers are turned away from the gates of companies. This is against the law of the land. Labour inspectors are empowered by law to ensure compliance, and they must be given access to all shifts day, night, and afternoon to monitor working conditions,” she said.

And Labour Commissioner, Givens Muntengwa has announced the immediate suspension of operations at China 11th Chemical Construction Company Limited after the inspection revealed multiple violations of Zambian labour laws, including failure to provide contracts, inadequate wages, and lack of protective equipment.

Mr Muntengwa disclosed that all employees at the company were found to have no valid contracts, a violation of Section 22 of the Employment Code Act.

He said the company has been fined K80, 000 for failing to issue written contracts and another K80,000 for not putting proper workplace policies in place as required by law.

Mr Muntengwa further directed the company to immediately pay all salary arrears, overtime dues, and adjust wages to meet the minimum wage threshold by October 15th, 2025.

The Labour Commissioner also ordered that every employee be given at least one day off per week in line with the law, and instructed management to provide a full organogram and payroll by the end of the next working day.

He warned that failure to comply would attract additional penalties.

Meanwhile, China 11th Chemical Construction Company Limited Assistant Human Resource Officer, Ma Yan dismissed claims that it is mistreating workers and violating Zambian labour laws.

Mr Yan added that the company recently procured safety gear for its workers and has been working to improve conditions on site.

He insisted that some of the allegations were exaggerated, arguing that management has been cooperating with authorities and is committed to resolving any outstanding issues.