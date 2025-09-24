China Communist Party delegation arrives in Zambia

A high-level delegation from the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) has arrived in Zambia as part of a reciprocal exchange visit aimed at strengthening ties between the CPC and Zambia’s United Party for National Development (UPND).

The visit follows a UPND delegation’s trip to China two months ago, marking a continuation of growing party-to-party and government-to-government cooperation between the two nations.

Receiving the delegation in Lusaka, UPND National Management Committee Member Brigadier General Gershom Chungu expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its longstanding development assistance to Zambia.

He cited major infrastructure projects such as the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) line and the Mulungushi International Conference Centre as key examples of China’s support.

“We are optimistic that this visit will lead to deeper collaboration, both at the party level and in national development initiatives, President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent visit to China has culminated into new avenues for bilateral engagement.”

Speaking upon arrival, the Head of delegation Mr Wang Linhu, a member of the Standing Committee for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Hubei Provincial Committee, emphasized the historic foundation of Zambia–China relations.

“Zambia and Tanzania are well-known in China due to the enduring friendships built by past leaders, The TAZARA railway line stands as a testament to our shared history and cooperation.” Mr Wang said.

He described the visit as a strategic opportunity to exchange experiences on governance and development, particularly in areas relevant to Zambia’s national development.

The Chinese delegation was received by Brigadier General Gershom Chungu and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing.

During their visit, the CPC officials are expected to hold meetings with UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda and one of Zambia’s First Deputy Speakers of the National Assembly.

The visit underscores the CPC’s continued interest in fostering strong ties with African political parties, particularly those in government, as part of China’s broader diplomatic and development outreach on the continent.