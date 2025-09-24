Mining stakeholders demand local content bill finalised

Stakeholders in Zambia’s mining sector have reiterated calls for the swift finalisation of the long-anticipated Local Content Bill, aimed at boosting the participation of local businesses in the mining value chain.

‎Speaking at the Women in Mining Forum in Kitwe, Acting Chief Mining Engineer for Operations and Local Content Development at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, Misozi Mwanza, revealed that the regulations for the Local Content Bill have already been developed but awaiting final approval.

‎Ms Mwanza said once enacted, the bill will play a crucial role in safeguarding local suppliers and building their financial and technical capacity.

‎She said the legislation will enable local businesses to benefit more meaningfully from the mining sector by strengthening supplier development and increasing employment opportunities.

‎And speaking at the forum, Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors president, Costa Mwaba, urged the government to expedite the enactment of the bill and the accompanying statutory instrument.

‎Mr Mwaba stressed that the legislation will provide a legal framework that will compel mining companies to source goods and services from local suppliers.

‎“The bill will not only create more job opportunities but also ensure the inclusion of women in the mining supply chain,” he said.

‎Meanwhile, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, James Wakiaga, said the bill has potential to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and accelerate Zambia’s development agenda.

‎“To unlock sustainable national development, it is essential to support SMEs. It is no longer enough to simply share information without taking concrete action,” Mr Wakiaga said.

‎He said SMEs are significant contributors to Zambia’s gross domestic product (GDP) and overall economic growth.

‎Mr Wakiaga noted that the proposed Local Content Bill is expected to serve as a transformative tool for inclusive economic development, particularly in communities impacted by mining operations.